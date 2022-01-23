Technology

Vivo Y75 5G tipped to debut at Rs. 22,000

Vivo Y75 5G tipped to debut at Rs. 22,000

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 12:42 am 2 min read

Vivo Y75 5G will be backed by a Dimesnity 700 chip. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo China)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its latest Y-series handset, the Y75 5G, in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, the complete specifications of the phone have been leaked by 91mobiles. Separately, Mahesh Telecom has tipped the price of the smartphone, claiming it will cost Rs. 21,990 for the 8GB/128GB model.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is an established brand in India and enjoys a strong customer base, especially in the budget and mid-range smartphone segments.

With the upcoming Y75 5G, the company is hoping to attract buyers looking for an affordable phone with new-age features, modern design, and 5G support.

The phone will be priced around Rs. 20,000, and will take on rivals from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Display The handset will have a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Vivo Y75 5G will have a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera module. The handset will get a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display, and will be offered in Black and Aurora color options. Dimensions-wise, it will be 8.25mm thick and will weigh 187 grams.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP triple rear camera unit

The Vivo Y75 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main sensor and two 2MP lenses. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Photo credit: MediaTek

The Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and will house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y75 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y75 5G is expected to be announced in India by the end of this month. As per the latest leak, the phone will carry a price-tag of Rs. 21,990 for the sole 8GB/128GB model.