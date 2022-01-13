Vivo V23 5G now available for pre-orders via Flipkart

Vivo V23 5G now available for pre-orders via Flipkart

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

Vivo V23 is powered by Dimensity 920 chip

Vivo V23 5G, one of India's first color-changing smartphones, is now up for pre-orders via Flipkart. The handset was launched earlier this month alongside the V23 Pro. It is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model and buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 via HDFC Bank cards and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 16,950.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro smartphones were launched in India on January 5. Since the Pro variant is already up for grabs through Flipkart, buyers have been looking forward to the vanilla V23's availability.

It is India's first phone to be fueled by the Dimensity 920 chip. Moreover, the color-changing back panel and 50MP dual selfie camera setup make it a crowd puller.

Display The handset sports a 90Hz display

The Vivo V23 5G features a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold color options.

Information It boasts a dual selfie camera unit

The Vivo V23 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.89) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it flaunts a 50MP (f/2.0) main shooter and an 8MP (f/2.28) ultra-wide camera.

Internals It houses a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging

The Vivo V23 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V23 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V23 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is available for pre-orders via Flipkart and will be shipped from January 17 onwards.