Vivo India launches color-changing smartphones with dual selfie cameras

Vivo India launches color-changing smartphones with dual selfie cameras

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Vivo V23 series launched in India

Vivo has finally pulled the wraps off its much-awaited V23 series, which consists V23 and V23 Pro smartphones. The V23 starts at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the Pro model is priced at Rs. 38,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phones boast a color-changing rear glass, a 50MP dual selfie camera, sleek design, and upper mid-range hardware.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The launch of the Vivo V23 series has been one of the highly-anticipated events of the new year for several reasons. The vanilla V23 is the first phone in India to be powered by Dimensity 920 chip. Moreover, with a color-changing back panel and a 50MP dual selfie camera setup, the hype surrounding the smartphones is very high.

Display They are offered in two color options

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro feature a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED and 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (108ox2376 pixels) curved AMOLED display, respectively, with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. They are available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black color options, with the former having color-changing capability.

Camera The Vivo V23 Pro boasts a 108MP main camera

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.89) and a 108MP (f/1.88) primary sensor, respectively, combined with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, they sport a 50MP (f/2.0) main camera with autofocus and an 8MP (f/2.28) 105-degree ultra-wide snapper.

Internals They boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 processors, respectively, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Key details Vivo V23 series: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V23 carries a price-tag of Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The V23 Pro costs Rs. 38,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The V23 Pro will be available from January 13 and the V23 from January 19. They can be purchased via Flipkart, Vivo's official site, and offline stores.