HMD Global launches four affordable Nokia smartphones at CES 2022

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Nokia C100, C200, G100, and G400 launched in the US

HMD Global has launched four new entry-level Nokia smartphones at the ongoing CES 2022 event. The line-up includes the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and Nokia G400 models. They will be first available in the US and the line-up starts at $99 (around Rs. 7,400). All the handsets run on the latest Android 12 operating system.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new Nokia models announced at CES 2022 further expand the company's portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones. The Nokia G400 debuts as the company's most affordable 5G smartphone to date and boasts features such as a 120Hz display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 480 processor. The handsets are expected to arrive in India later this year.

Phone #1 Nokia C100 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset

The Nokia C100 has a conventional screen with prominent top and bottom bezels and a single camera housed within a capsule-shaped module on the back side. The device is backed by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. It costs $99 (around Rs. 7,370).

Phone #2 Nokia C200 has a 6.1-inch display

The Nokia C200 offers a similar set of specifications as the Nokia C100 model but with a bigger 6.1-inch display. On the rear, it has a single camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. It is priced at $119 (approximately Rs. 8,860).

Phone #3 Nokia G100 packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Nokia G100 bears a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a triple camera module. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 615 processor, combined with a 5,000mAh battery. It carries a price-tag of $149 (around Rs. 11,000).

Phone #4 Nokia G400 is fueled by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC

The Nokia G400 has a waterdrop notch-style display with a prominent bottom bezel and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP main snapper. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone at $239 (roughly Rs. 17,800).