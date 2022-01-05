BMW iX M60 is an eSUV with 1,100Nm of torque

BMW iX M60 is an eSUV with 1,100Nm of torque

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 05, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

BMW reveals its iX M60 crossover in the US

German automaker BMW has unveiled its iX M60 crossover in the US. It will be up for grabs from June onwards. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive look and a luxurious cabin with several tech-based features including adaptive cruise control. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 450km on a single charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iX M60 is BMW's first M-branded electric crossover and has been shown at CES 2022. It is basically a performance-oriented model of the iX electric SUV that debuted last year. If the four-wheeler proves to be a success in the US, the company might also introduce it in India to attract those looking for a luxurious and powerful electric SUV.

Exteriors The car is available in seven color options

BMW iX M60 has a sculpted bonnet, a kidney grille with Titanium Bronze accents, triangular air vents, and sleek headlights with automatic high-beam assist. 'M' logos finished in High Gloss Black are also available. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 21/22-inch designer wheels. The car is offered in seven shades including, Alpine White, Dark Graphite, Storm Bay, Oxide Gray, and Phytonic Blue.

Interiors The crossover gets a wireless charger and 5G Wi-Fi hotspot

BMW iX M60 has premium seats that come in five different shades, brushed aluminium accents, SensaTec faux leather upholstery, a wireless phone charger, and a Bowers and Wilkins audio system. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Adaptive cruise control, Parking Assistant Plus, a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 360-degree-view parking camera are also available.

Performance It has a top-speed of 250km/h

BMW iX M60 packs two electric motors and a 111.5kWh battery pack. In Normal driving mode, the setup makes 532hp/1,015Nm. When Sport mode and launch control are both active, it generates 610hp/1,100Nm. The car can sprint from 0-98km/h in 3.6 seconds and hit a top-speed of 250km/h. Rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension with electronically-controlled shock absorbers ensure better handling.

Information BMW iX M60: Pricing and availability

In the US, the BMW iX M60 carries a starting price-tag of $106,095 (around Rs. 79 lakh). The crossover will be offered to customers from June onwards. However, no details regarding its availability in India have been disclosed.