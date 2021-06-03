BMW iX electric crossover, with up to 630km range, unveiled

BMW unveils production version of Vision iNext Concept

Alongside the i4 sedan, BMW Motorrad has also unveiled the production version of its Vision iNext Concept, called the iX. It is offered in two variants: xDrive40 and xDrive 50. The crossover has an eye-catching design and a tech-loaded cabin. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs and promises a range of up to 630km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is built on the aluminium spaceframe architecture

The BMW iX is based on an aluminium spaceframe architecture. It has a muscular hood, a large kidney grille, a bumper with triangular elements on its sides, and split LED headlights. It s flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch light-alloy wheels (21/22-inch Air Performance wheels also available). Sleek LED taillights and a beefy bumper are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle has a massive BMW Curved Display

BMW iX has a dual-tone cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard, auto climate control, and a unique, hexagonal steering wheel. It houses a BMW Curved Display that features a 14.9-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment console. For safety, the vehicle has five cameras, radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Multiple airbags and a suite of driver-assist features are also available.

Performance

It sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds

BMW iX xDrive40 packs a 71kWh battery, while the xDrive50 has a 105.2kWh unit. Linked to a twin-motor and an all-wheel-drive setup, the xDrive40 makes 321hp/630Nm, while the xDrive50 generates 516hp/765Nm. It can be charged from 10-80% in around 35 minutes, sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds, and delivers a range of up to 630km. A 600hp, iX M60 variant will be introduced later.

Information

BMW iX: Availability

The pricing details of the BMW iX are still under the wraps. It will go on sale in the international markets in November and should make its way to India alongside the i4 sedan, in a couple of years.