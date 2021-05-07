Renault announces EV-focused 'Nouvelle Vague' brand strategy; reveals new logo

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 11:21 am

Renault has adopted a new 'Nouvelle Vague' brand strategy. Its target is to maximize the number of electrified vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Over 2,000 engineers will work on data processing, software and microelectronics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The company's Re factory will also recycle/upcycle up to 1.20 lakh vehicles per year and roughly 80% of those materials will be reused in new batteries.

Plans

The company will unveil seven electrified models by 2030

Renault has set a target of becoming the world's best automotive manufacturer when it comes to the percentage of recycled goods used in new vehicles. It aims to achieve this by 2030.

In a step toward this direction, the carmaker has unveiled the new-generation Megane E-TECH Electric and the Arkana coupe SUV. Seven electrified four-wheelers in C and D segments will also be introduced.

The brand wants to increase footprint in Brazil and India

The upcoming C and D segment vehicles will continue to be powered by the E-TECH Hybrid technology.

With nearly four lakh vehicles sold to date, Renault is the leader of the EV segment in Europe. The company's key markets will continue to be France, Spain, UK, Italy, and Germany.

Renault also aims to increase its dominance in markets like Brazil, India, Russia, and Turkey.

Information

The company's new logo will debut on the Megane

Renault has also revealed its new logo and it will debut on the Megane. The logo currently seen on the brand's cars was created in 1992 and later refreshed in 2015. However, the company felt that it was starting to look a bit dated.

Timeline

All cars will sport the new logo by 2024

The new Renault logo sports a streamlined look and has neither a brand signature nor a typogram.

The logo has an open-ended shape and the company claims that it reflects its transparency and openness. Landor & Fitch consultants have co-designed it.

The new logo will be visible on all Renault brand vehicles and by 2024, the entire range will sport the new insignia.