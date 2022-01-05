2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback to be launched in February

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback to be launched in February

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 05, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

Launch timeline of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno revealed

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2022 version of its Baleno hatchback in India next month. Its prices will be announced around that time. As for the highlights, the car will have a refreshed design and an updated cabin with new tech-based features. Under the hood, it will be available with a choice of two petrol engines similar to the current model.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Baleno had received a mid-life update in 2019 and is currently the bestselling hatchback in India. It will be the first Maruti Suzuki car to be updated this year. The long list of changes that the vehicle will receive should make it even more appealing to buyers. It will be priced competitively and shall rival the Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i20.

Exteriors The car will have L-shaped headlights and alloy wheels

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a muscular hood, a larger and wider grille, L-shaped wrap-around headlamps with LED DRLs, a sharp-looking front bumper, and redesigned fog lamp housings. On the sides, it will have a chrome finish around the windows, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A newly designed tailgate and L-shaped taillamps will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Two engine choices will be available

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will draw power from a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol motor that generates 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback will get a 9.0-inch infotainment system

Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a dashboard with brushed aluminium inserts, new switchgear for climate controls, sleek AC vents, a new instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will reportedly house a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an on-board SIM and support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car technology. Multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will reveal the availability and pricing details of the new Baleno hatchback in India at the time of its launch next month. However, it should carry some premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).