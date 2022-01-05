Honda cars available with discounts worth Rs. 36,000 in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 05, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

Honda is offering great deals on its cars this January

Honda has introduced a variety of discounts on some of its popular models in India, including the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and the fifth-generation City. The offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, free accessories, corporate discounts, loyalty benefits, and exchange bonuses. These benefits vary based on the variants as well as location.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Honda Amaze is available with offers worth Rs. 15,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000. The sedan has a sloping roofline, a chromed grille, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are two airbags, five seats, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 79.12hp/160Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.65 lakh

Honda Jazz can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 33,147, including free accessories worth up to Rs. 12,147. The vehicle flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille, a sunroof, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler. It has a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch infotainment console and two airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.76 lakh

Honda WR-V attracts benefits worth Rs. 26,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The four-wheeler boasts a chromed grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, and LED headlights. There are two airbags, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a USB charger inside. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that churns out 98hp/200Nm.

Car #4 Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.16 lakh

Finally, there are offers worth Rs. 35,596 on the Honda City, comprising a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000. The sedan features a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin with six airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment console. There are two engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol mill (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (98hp/200Nm).