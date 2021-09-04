India-bound Honda CR-V SUV spied on test; debut in 2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 01:37 pm

Honda CR-V found testing; design details revealed

Japanese automaker Honda is expected to unveil its next-generation CR-V SUV next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spotted testing in Europe, revealing important design elements. The images suggest that the four-wheeler will have a mesh grille, LED headlights, a shark-fin antenna, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have wrap-around taillights and a blacked-out grille

The new Honda CR-V will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille slat, narrow LED headlamps, a blacked-out mesh grille, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and black-colored multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car will be larger than its predecessor.

Information

There should be a choice of two powertrains

The new-generation Honda CR-V is likely to be up for grabs with a choice of a 1.5-liter combustion engine similar to the Jazz and HR-V, as well as a 2.0-liter petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

Interiors

It will get up to seven seats and multiple airbags

The upcoming Honda CR-V will get a 5/7-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, key-less entry, and parking sensors. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should ensure the safety of the passengers. It is also likely to pack an all-new infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Honda CR-V: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Honda CR-V in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the now-discontinued model which started at Rs. 21.10 lakh.