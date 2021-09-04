Short-wheelbase Kia Sportage, with hybrid powertrains, breaks cover in Europe

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has revealed the short-wheelbase version of its Sportage SUV in Europe. To recall, the long-wheelbase form debuted in July. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and a spacious tech-loaded cabin shared with the EV6 electric car. It is available with a choice of mild-hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a 'Tiger Grille' and door-mounted ORVMs

Kia Sportage is based on Hyundai's N3 platform and flaunts a muscular bonnet, the brand's "Tiger Grille," a contrast black roof, boomerang-shaped headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, revised C-pillars, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a refreshed bumper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,515mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm.

Information

Multiple powertrain choices are available

Kia Sportage runs on a 1.6-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine available in two tunes: 148hp and 178hp; a diesel mill that generates 113hp and 134hp; and a 227hp, 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain. A 261hp, plug-in hybrid unit with 56km of an electric-only range is also available.

Interiors

A curved display and haptic buttons are offered

Kia Sportage has a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a flat-bottom, 3-spoke, multifunctional steering wheel, and multi-mode haptic buttons. It houses a curved display, comprising two 12.3-inch digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Information

Kia Sportage: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Kia Sportage is expected to carry a starting price tag below £25,500 (around Rs. 25.8 lakh). The car will go on sale there later this year and deliveries will begin in 2022.