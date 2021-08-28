2021 Honda XRE 300 adventure bike goes official in Brazil

Honda launches 2021 XRE 300 bike in Brazil

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its XRE 300 adventure bike in Brazil. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and is available with a digital instrument cluster and full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 291cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike gets spoked wheels and 13.8-liter fuel tank

The 2021 Honda XRE 300 has a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching graphics. The bike packs an LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13.8 liters and tips the scales at just 148kg.

Information

It runs on a 25hp, 291cc engine

The 2021 Honda XRE 300 draws power from a 291cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 25.05hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 27Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Honda XRE 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a linked shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda XRE 300: Pricing

In Brazil, the 2021 Honda XRE 300 carries a starting price tag of BRL 20,390 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh). The adventure motorcycle has also been patented in India but is unlikely to debut here.