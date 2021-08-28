Around 100 pre-orders for BMW C 400 GT in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad is likely to launch its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter in India soon. Its unofficial pre-bookings are open and close to 100 orders have been received so far. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler looks sporty and gets features like full-LED lighting and key-less ignition. It runs on a 350cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has cast aluminium wheels and Bluetooth connectivity

The BMW C 400 GT has a headlight-mounted front apron, a split-style footboard, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up heated seat with a pillion grab rail, heated grips, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It tips the scales at 202kg.

Information

It runs on a 34hp, 350cc engine

BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 33.5hp of power at 7,500rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 139km/h.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

For ensuring the rider's safety, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

Information

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

BMW Motorrad will announce the pricing and availability details of the C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom).