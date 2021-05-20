BMW i4 M50 electric sedan previewed in a leaked image

Last updated on May 20, 2021, 07:01 pm

BMW i4 M50's design and features leaked ahead of debut

As an addition to its i4 series of electric cars, German automaker BMW will unveil its i4 M50 electric sedan on June 1. In the latest development, the design of the upcoming car has been revealed in a leaked image. The picture suggests that it will have an aggressive bumper, sporty wheels with a diamond-cut finish, and a matte blue paintwork. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car will sport a large blacked-out kidney grille

The BMW i4 M50 will have an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large, blacked-out kidney grille, a chiseled bumper with large air vents, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke gloss back wheels with a diamond-cut finish. Wrap-around taillights and a sculpted diffuser should grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will deliver a range of 590km/charge

The powertrain details of the BMW i4 M50 are currently unknown. However, it should generate around 523hp of power and sprint from 0-100km/h in roughly four seconds. The car is expected to deliver a range of around 590km on a single charge.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer multiple airbags and a rear-view camera

The BMW i4 M50 is expected to offer a premium cabin with automatic climate, control, leather upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are expected to be available.

Information

BMW i4 M50: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the BMW i4 M50 electric sedan will be revealed on June 1. However, in the US, it is likely to be priced upwards of $50,000 (roughly Rs. 36.3 lakh).