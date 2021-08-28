2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased; launch in India imminent

Force Motors teases 2021 Gurkha SUV in India

Force Motors has announced via a teaser that its 2021 Gurkha SUV will be launched in India soon. The upcoming car will be a step-up over its predecessor and shall have an off-road-friendly design. It will also get a feature-loaded cabin and shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. Here are more details.

Take a look at the teaser

The car will flaunt clamshell bonnet and rear-door-mounted spare wheel

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a boxy look, featuring a clamshell bonnet with indicators, a mono-slat grille, round headlights, and refreshed front bumper. It will be flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, thick cladding, black-finished snorkel intake, and wheels shod in off-road-biased tires. A rear-door-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, a ladder, and vertically stacked taillights will be available on the rear.

It will be fueled by a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates 90hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a manual all-wheel-drive system.

Dual front airbags and forward-facing rear seats will be offered

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring forward-facing rear seats, a manual HVAC system, AC vents with gloss black bezels, power windows, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD will also be available.

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Force Gurkha is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will go head-to-head with the Mahindra Thar SUV.