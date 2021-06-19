Force Gurkha to be launched in India in Q3 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 05:15 pm

New-generation Force Gurkha to debut in India by September 2021

After releasing an official teaser of the 2021 Gurkha SUV, Force Motors has now confirmed that it will launch the off-roader in India in Q3 this year i.e. sometime between July and September. To recall, it debuted at the Auto Expo 2020. As for the key highlights, the vehicle will come with rounded headlights, a feature-rich cabin, and a BS6-compliant diesel engine.

Exteriors

It will sport a roof carrier and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Force Gurkha will feature a rugged body with a muscular bonnet, a horizontal single-slat grille, a roof carrier, and a spare wheel on the tailgate. It will house circular headlamps, LED DRLs, vertically-positioned taillamps, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, rectangular windows, alloy wheels, and heavy wheel arch cladding.

Information

The off-roader will run on an 89hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel motor that will produce 89hp/260Nm. Transmission duties are said to be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox. It might also provide an all-wheel-drive system and manual differential locks.

Interiors

Inside, there will be a new touchscreen infotainment system

The upcoming Force Gurkha shall offer a spacious cabin with captain seats in the second row, an all-black dashboard, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and circular air vents. It might also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Force Gurkha will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen sometime between July and September this year. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and take on the Mahindra Thar.