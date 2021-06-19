Hyundai ALCAZAR bags 4,000 bookings in over a week

4,000 units of Hyundai ALCAZAR booked in around 10 days

Hyundai's all-new 3-row SUV, the ALCAZAR, which was launched in India yesterday, is already off to a great start. The vehicle has received 4,000 bookings since its order book opened on June 9. According to the company, the diesel-powered variants account for 55% of the total reservations and the 6-seater version is more in demand than the 7-seater model. Here's our roundup.

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The car also gets a creased pattern on the sides

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is available in Prestige, Platinum, and Signature trims. It features a large chromed grille, a muscular bonnet, LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and a silvered skid plate are present on the rear.

It is offered in two engine choices

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is available in two BS6-compliant engine options, including a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that delivers 157hp/191Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle provides six airbags and eight speakers

The Hyundai ALCAZAR comes in 6/7-seater versions and offers a dual-tone Cognac Brown cabin with ventilated leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It also packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV has six airbags and a rear-view camera.

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16.30 lakh for the base Prestige model and goes up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the diesel-powered Signature automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the two-wheeler have also commenced.