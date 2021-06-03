Renault introduces CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid crossover in Europe

French automaker Renault has revealed its CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid crossover in Europe. It is offered in Iconic, S Edition, and R.S. Line variants. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and a spacious cabin with many safety features. It draws power from a 145hp, hybrid powertrain equipped with three driving modes and three levels of battery regeneration. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights with C-shaped DRLs

The Renault CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular hood, a chromed grille, sleek headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch Pasadena alloy wheels. C-shaped taillights, a shark fin, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It offers a rear-view camera and automatic emergency braking

The Renault CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid has a spacious cabin with ambient lighting, seats with red accents, auto climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a vertically-positioned touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and traffic sign recognition are available.

Performance

The car has a top-speed of 170km/h

The Renault CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid packs a 1.6-liter petrol engine, a 1.2kW Lithium-ion battery pack, and two electric motors. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 145hp and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 10.6 seconds. It has a top-speed of 170km/h and a mileage of around 24km/liter. It also offers three drive modes: Pure, MySense, and Sport.

Information

Renault CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Renault CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid carries a starting price-tag of €24,500 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh). The crossover can be ordered as of now and deliveries will commence in August.