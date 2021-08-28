Tata Punch to get features of an SUV in India
Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch car previewed earlier this week, will have characteristics of an SUV. It will be launched in the coming months. The four-wheeler should get segment-first features like hill start assist and hill descent control. Traction modes (Sand, Mud, and Rock) are also likely. It should be available with a choice of two 1.2-liter petrol engines. Here's more.
The car flaunts a 'Humanity Line' grille and 16-inch wheels
Tata Punch is built on the ALFA-ARC architecture and has a flat hood, the brand's "Humanity Line" grille with a tri-arrow pattern, a floating effect for the roof, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, squared wheel arches, prominent cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear section.
Two engine choices should be available
Tata Punch is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 85hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The micro-SUV will get 7.0-inch infotainment console and multiple airbags
The Tata Punch is likely to have a black-colored cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, rectangular AC vents, and an engine start-stop button. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags and parking sensors. It will also house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for iRA connected car technology.
Tata Punch: Pricing and rivals
In India, the Tata Punch is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the micro-SUV will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO and Renault KWID.