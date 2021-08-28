Tata Punch to get features of an SUV in India

Segment-first features for Tata Punch micro-SUV

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch car previewed earlier this week, will have characteristics of an SUV. It will be launched in the coming months. The four-wheeler should get segment-first features like hill start assist and hill descent control. Traction modes (Sand, Mud, and Rock) are also likely. It should be available with a choice of two 1.2-liter petrol engines. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a 'Humanity Line' grille and 16-inch wheels

Tata Punch is built on the ALFA-ARC architecture and has a flat hood, the brand's "Humanity Line" grille with a tri-arrow pattern, a floating effect for the roof, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, squared wheel arches, prominent cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear section.

Information

Two engine choices should be available

Tata Punch is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 85hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The micro-SUV will get 7.0-inch infotainment console and multiple airbags

The Tata Punch is likely to have a black-colored cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, rectangular AC vents, and an engine start-stop button. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags and parking sensors. It will also house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for iRA connected car technology.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Tata Punch is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the micro-SUV will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO and Renault KWID.