Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 12:06 pm

SKODA reveals its ENYAQ iV 80x SPORTLINE SUV in the UK

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the 80x SPORTLINE variant of its ENYAQ iV SUV in the UK. It will be up for grabs there later this year. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with many features. It runs on a twin-motor electric powertrain and promises a range of 487km per charge. Here are more details.

The car flaunts a butterfly grille and Matrix LED headlamps

The SKODA ENYAQ iV 80x SPORTLINE has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a blacked-out butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and sleek Matrix LED headlights with 24 LEDs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 20-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end of the SUV.

A rear-view camera and flat-bottom steering wheel are offered

SKODA ENYAQ iV 80x SPORTLINE has a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring a dashboard covered in black synthetic leather with gray contrasting stitching, sport seats wrapped in Alcantara/leather upholstery, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Virtual cockpit and a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Navigation. Multiple airbags, lane assist, tire pressure monitor, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds

SKODA ENYAQ iV 80x SPORTLINE packs two electric motors and an 82kWh battery. The powertrain is linked to an all-wheel-drive setup and delivers a combined output of 266hp/425Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and promises a range of 487km. It also offers 125kW fast-charging capability and can be recharged from 0-80% in just 38 minutes.

SKODA ENYAQ iV 80x SPORTLINE: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the SKODA ENYAQ iV 80x SPORTLINE carries a starting price tag of £46,610 (around Rs. 47.15 lakh). The car's deliveries are likely to begin there later this year.