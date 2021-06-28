SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV SUV, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 12:10 am

SKODA unveils its ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV car

Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled the SPORTLINE variant of its ENYAQ iV car. It is offered in three trims: iV 60, iV 80, and iV 80x. As for the highlights, the SUV sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, and draws power from an electric powertrain. It promises a range of over 500km/charge and clocks a top speed of 160km/h. Here are more details.

Exterior

The car has Matrix LED headlights and 20/21-inch wheels

The SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large grille surrounded by a gloss black trim, a wide air dam, and full-LED Matrix headlamps. It is flanked by black roof rails, B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and anthracite-finished 20-inch Vega alloy wheels or 21-inch all-black Betria rims. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear.

Information

The SUV has a top speed of 160km/h

The SPORTLINE iV 80x packs two electric motors and an 82kWh battery; the setup delivers 264.6hp/425Nm. Meanwhile, iV 60 and iV 80 pack a single motor, generating 179hp and 203.7hp, respectively. The SUV clocks a top speed of 160km/h and a range of over 500km/charge.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a head-up display and nine airbags

The SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV has a spacious cabin, featuring black sports seats wrapped in Suedia microfiber and leather, aluminium pedal covers, a carbon-like finish on the dashboard, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, a 13.0-inch infotainment console, and an optional head-up display with augmented reality. Nine airbags, Rear Traffic Alert, and Collision Avoidance Assist ensure safety.

Information

SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV is up for grabs with a starting price tag of £39,900 (around Rs. 41 lakh). However, no information regarding its availability in India is currently available.