Ducati India commences deliveries of XDiavel Black Star

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 01:41 am

Ducati India has begun delivering the Black Star variant of its newly-launched XDiavel model. The bike was announced earlier this month with a starting price-tag of Rs. 18 lakh and is offered in Dark and Black Star versions. It gets an all-LED lighting setup, a Ducati Multimedia System, and a BS6-compliant 1,262cc engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

Ducati XDiavel has a fuel capacity of 18-liter

Ducati XDiavel sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a twin-tip exhaust, and a rider-only saddle. It also packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The Black Star variant has a suede seat and gray-black color scheme with red stripe while the Dark trim has a full matte black finish.

Information

The Ducati XDiavel draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor that generates 157.8hp of power at 9,500rpm and 127Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Ducati XDiavel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload adjustable rebound mono-shock unit on the rear end. The forks on Black Star also have a diamond-like carbon coating.

Information

Ducati XDiavel: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ducati XDiavel is priced at Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 22.6 lakh for the Dark and Black Star trims, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the bike have now commenced in the country.