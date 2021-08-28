Select variants of Tata Nexon EV become costlier in India
Tata Motors has increased the prices of two variants of its Nexon EV in India. Notably, this is the third price-hike for the vehicle in this year. The mid-tier XZ+ and XZ+ Lux have now become costlier by Rs. 9,000, while the base XM trim and the top-end XZ+ Dark as well as XZ+ Lux Dark variants continue to retail at their existing prices.
It sports indicator-mounted ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels
The Tata Nexon EV features an eye-catching look with a glossy paint work, a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a narrow blacked-out grille, and swept-back projector headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels with cladding. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and LED taillamps are available on the rear.
The vehicle has a range of 312km
Tata Nexon EV houses a 30.2kWh battery pack, paired with a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The powertrain produces a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. The car delivers a range of 312km and can be charged from 0-80% in an hour.
Inside, there are eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen
The Tata Nexon EV offers a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the electric SUV provides two airbags, a rear-view camera, vehicle stability control system, and ABS with EBD.
Tata Nexon EV: Revised pricing
Following the latest price-hike, the Tata Nexon EV's XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants now cost Rs. 15.65 lakh and Rs. 16.65 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).