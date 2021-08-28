Select variants of Tata Nexon EV become costlier in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 01:41 am

Tata Nexon EV's XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims receive a price-hike in India

Tata Motors has increased the prices of two variants of its Nexon EV in India. Notably, this is the third price-hike for the vehicle in this year. The mid-tier XZ+ and XZ+ Lux have now become costlier by Rs. 9,000, while the base XM trim and the top-end XZ+ Dark as well as XZ+ Lux Dark variants continue to retail at their existing prices.

Exteriors

It sports indicator-mounted ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels

Tata Nexon EV has a wheelbase of 2,498mm

The Tata Nexon EV features an eye-catching look with a glossy paint work, a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a narrow blacked-out grille, and swept-back projector headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels with cladding. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and LED taillamps are available on the rear.

Information

The vehicle has a range of 312km

Tata Nexon EV houses a 30.2kWh battery pack, paired with a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The powertrain produces a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. The car delivers a range of 312km and can be charged from 0-80% in an hour.

Interiors

Inside, there are eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen

The Tata Nexon EV offers a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the electric SUV provides two airbags, a rear-view camera, vehicle stability control system, and ABS with EBD.

What works and what doesn't Tata Nexon EV Our Rating Good Stuff: Environment-friendly and low running costs Feature-rich and tech forward cabin Good driving range (200-250km) Bad Stuff: Long-distance range anxiety Home charging is slow (0-80% in eight hours)

Information

Tata Nexon EV: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the Tata Nexon EV's XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants now cost Rs. 15.65 lakh and Rs. 16.65 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).