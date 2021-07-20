Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India

BMW C 400 GT's bookings open at select dealerships in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad is expected to launch its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter in India soon. In the latest development, select dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and runs on a Euro 5-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The scooter has all-LED lighting and cast aluminium wheels

The BMW C 400 GT has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail and GT tag, a split-style footboard, an upswept exhaust, and a transparent windscreen. The scooter packs a TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging socket, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It has a dry weight of 202kg.

It is fueled by a 34hp, 350cc engine

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 35.2Nm at 5,750rpm.

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW C 400 GT in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in the US, the maxi-style scooter sports a price-figure of $8,495 (roughly Rs. 6.3 lakh).