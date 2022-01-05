Bookings open for Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG models

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 05, 2022, 12:16 am 2 min read

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for its Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG cars in India. The two vehicles can be booked at dealerships on payment of a token amount of Rs. 5,000-20,000. The four-wheelers will look similar to their standard counterparts but with a CNG badge and shall draw power from a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine linked to a manual gearbox.

Tata Motors is foraying into the CNG segment with the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG cars. They will likely be priced aggressively and should increase competition in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment as the demand for fuel-efficient cars is growing due to soaring fuel prices. Tata Motors has become India's second-biggest car seller by beating Hyundai and is looking to take on Maruti Suzuki.

Exteriors The cars will have swept-back headlights and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, they will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, they should have a wheelbase of 2,400mm and 2,450mm, respectively.

Information They will be fueled by a 1.2-liter Revotron engine

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will run on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine linked to a manual gearbox. In the standard models, the mill makes 85hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 113Nm.

Interiors The vehicles will get two airbags and five seats

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. They will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by two airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and EBD.

Information Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, they should carry a slight premium over their standard counterparts which start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 5.67 lakh, respectively.