TVS launches limited-edition Apache RTR 165 RP in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 02:36 pm

TVS has introduced its RP (Race Performance) sub-brand with the launch of the Apache RTR 165 RP in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh and is limited to only 200 units across the country. It wears a special racing livery and runs on a 164.9cc engine, which produces the highest power output for a 160cc motorcycle in India.

The latest Apache RTR 165 RP is the first model in the company's RP (Race Performance) portfolio, which has been introduced to release top-of-the-line sports bikes with cutting-edge technology and segment-leading performance. It also signifies the 15 years of Apache and is inspired by the TVS Racing Group C GP 165R bike, which has won the INMRC championship nine times.

Design The fuel tank flaunts the serial number of the motorbike

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sits on a double-cradle frame and features an aggressive design, TVS Racing decals, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, and a split pillion grab rail. The fuel tank also gets a special 15 years of Apache logo and the unique serial number of the bike. The two-wheeler rides on sporty 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information A 19hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is powered by a 164.9cc, oil-cooled motor that churns out 19hp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Single-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling while applying brakes. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information TVS Apache RTR 165 RP: Pricing and availability

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings are already underway via the official website, however, only 200 units of the vehicle are up for grabs.