Published on Dec 14, 2021

Ducati DesertX v/s Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin: A comparison

The Ducati DesertX, which broke cover last week, may arrive in India by late 2022. The two-wheeler flaunts a retro look, gets a bunch of electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a 937cc, Testastretta twin-cylinder engine. At an expected price-point of around Rs. 16 lakh, should you buy the DesertX or the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, which is another great choice?

The DesertX was shown as a concept in 2019 and draws styling cues from Ducati motorbikes of Dakar racing from the 1990s. Its twin fuel tanks and dual-pod headlamp make it a standout. Meanwhile, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports was launched in India in January this year. Its good looks and bevy of features make it a solid adventure tourer.

Design The DesertX is more pleasing to the eye

Ducati DesertX has a transparent windscreen, a muscular front fuel tank, an auxiliary fuel tank at the rear, and an upswept exhaust. The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports features a tall windshield, golden-colored front forks, and split-style seats. Both the bikes offer a full-LED lighting arrangement and a TFT instrument console. However, the Honda model bears a larger display.

Information The DesertX weighs less and offers more ground clearance

Ducati DesertX has a seat height of 875mm, a kerb weight of 223kg, and a ground clearance of 250mm. On the other hand, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports has a saddle height of 830mm, weighs 249kg, and has a ground clearance of 210mm.

Performance The DesertX also has a greater power output

Ducati DesertX is fueled by a 937cc, Testastretta twin-cylinder engine that makes 108hp of power and 92Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports runs on a 1,083cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled motor that generates 98hp of power and a peak torque of 103Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a manual or a DCT gearbox.

Safety Both the bikes provide six riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati DesertX and Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports get disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, wheelie control, and six riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by inverted front forks. On the rear end, they have a mono-shock unit and a gas-charged shock absorber, respectively.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ducati DesertX is likely to cost around Rs. 16 lakh, while the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 15.96-17.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of DesertX as it offers better looks, great performance, and lots of tech-based features. It is also tipped to bear a lower price-figure.