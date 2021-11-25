KTM unveils 2022 1290 SUPER DUKE GT touring bike

2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT revealed

KTM has announced the 2022 version of its 1290 SUPER DUKE GT motorcycle with revised ergonomics and updated equipment. As for the key highlights, the two-wheeler gets a semi-active WP APEX adjustable suspension with four different settings, a new TFT instrument console, and a 1,301cc engine which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The latest KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT has received noticeable upgrades over the previous-generation model, including a host of comfort features, exclusive graphics, a lighter chassis, and a slew of advanced electronic aids. Once launched, it will cater to the demands of those looking for a sporty touring motorcycle. The bike will also taken on high-end models from Triumph, BMW Motorrad, and Ducati.

The two-wheeler gets detachable panniers at the back

2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT has a fuel capacity of 23-liter

The 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT sits on a 'chrome-moly tubular space' frame and features a naked design with a prominent beak up front, a transparent windscreen, heated grips, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and removable hard case panniers. It also sports cornering LED lights and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with Turn-by-Turn Plus navigation system.

A 1,301cc liquid-cooled engine fuels the bike

The 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT is powered by a 1,301cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 172.6hp of maximum power and 141Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

A semi-active 48mm inverted fork is available on the front

The 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch 9ME combined ABS, hill hold control, tire pressure monitoring system, and cruise control. It also offers Performance and Supermoto riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by a semi-active 48mm inverted front fork and a semi-active shock absorber on the rear.

2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: Availability

The new KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT will be launched in Europe in January 2022 and that is when we expect to know its prices. Its arrival in India seems unlikely.