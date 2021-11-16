BMW 220i Black Shadow edition launched at Rs. 43.5 lakh

German automaker BMW has launched a Black Shadow edition of its 2 Series Gran Coupe car in India. The variant flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out and offers new features such as dual-zone climate control with a carbon microfilter. It runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 189hp of power. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The BMW 220i Black Shadow edition is assembled at the company's factory in Chennai and is sold exclusively via the online portal. It has been launched to increase sales this festive season. The car gets BMW's M Sport design package as well as "M" Performance parts. Since it is limited to just 24 units, we expect it to get sold out in no time.

Exteriors

The car is available in two color options

The BMW 220i Black Shadow edition flaunts black inserts in the mesh grille, mirror caps, rear lip spoiler, and tailpipes. It gets 18-inch Y-spoke, M forged wheels finished in a glossy black shade. A sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, wrap-around taillamps, frameless doors, and sharp body lines can also be seen. It is available in two shades: Alpine White and Black Sapphire.

Information

It is fueled by a 189hp, 2.0-liter engine

BMW 220i Black Shadow edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 189hp and a peak torque of 280Nm. The mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a rear-view camera and a virtual assistant

BMW 220i Black Shadow edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 2-zone climate control, sport seats with memory function, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and a virtual assistant. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera with reverse assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

BMW 220i Black Shadow: Pricing and availability

The BMW 220i Black Shadow edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Its production is limited to just 24 units and it can be bought only via the brand's website.