Published on Oct 27, 2021, 12:15 am

Top 5 concept cars that excite us about the future of electric cars

In the time and age of hypercars and electric vehicles, the upcoming years should be exciting for the auto industry since many automakers have showcased their futuristic concept cars. Though most concept models don't make it into production, they do provide an invaluable insight into the brand's vision in terms of technology and design. Here are some concept cars that are simply amazing.

Hyundai Prophecy

The Hyundai Prophecy, displayed in March last year, is an all-electric model with autonomous driving technology. It is built on the "Sensuous Sportiness" design language and offers pixel lighting and refined aerodynamics. Inside, there is a 4-seater cabin with multiple screens covering the dashboard. It lacks a steering wheel but houses a few joysticks for navigation when not in autonomous mode.

Pininfarina Teorema

Pininfarina Teorema was revealed in July this year and has been created with the help of virtual and augmented reality. It is built around a rolling chassis with an expansive roof and large airducts for better airflow. A unique seating arrangement is available with a 1+2+2 configuration and foldable seats. There is no steering wheel since it offers fully autonomous driving capabilities.

MINI Vision Urbanaut

BMW's luxury brand MINI had showcased the Vision Urbanaut MPV earlier this year with an aim to design a sustainable and spacious vehicle. It offers a van-like look, a sloping hood, sliding doors, and blue-colored wheels. The cabin can be configured into three different settings as per the user's need. The car runs on an electric powertrain and supports autonomous driving.

Audi 'grandsphere'

Audi "grandsphere" was introduced last month with Level 4 autonomous driving support and a huge 120kWh battery pack, which pairs up with two electric motors to deliver a range of up to 750km. It is based on Volkswagen's Premium Platform Electric architecture and has a stunning design with a large front grille. The cabin gets customized infotainment assistance and a profile-based adjustable seat layout.

BMW i Vision Circular

BMW had displayed the i Vision Circular concept at the IAA Motor Show last month. It is made from 100% recyclable materials and offers a compact built with handle-less doors, aerodynamic rear bumpers, and bi-directional charging. Its futuristic cabin gets a 3D-printed square-shaped steering wheel, lounge seats, ambient lighting, and crystal elements embedded into the dashboard.