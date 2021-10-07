2022 Ford Mustang gets Stealth Edition and California Special variants

Ford reveals two new versions of Mustang sports car

For the 2022 model year, US automaker Ford has introduced a Stealth Edition model of the Mustang sports car. It brings cosmetic changes both inside and out. An updated version of the California Special variant with an optional GT Performance Package has also been announced. It flaunts a refreshed look and a host of performance upgrades. Here are more details.

The new variants have 19-inch wheels and a rear wing

Ford Mustang Stealth Edition has blacked-out badges, side mirror caps, Ebony Black-colored 19-inch alloy wheels, clear LED taillamp covers, and a rear wing. The California Special model gets red badging on the grille, rear fender scoop, side racing stripes, and wheels wrapped in Pirelli summer tires. The new variants are available in multiple colors including, Carbonized Gray, Shadow Black, Atlas Blue, and Dark Matter.

Two seats and illuminated sill plates are available inside

Ford Mustang Stealth Edition has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring illuminated sill plates, a matte/gloss black-finished badge on the instrument cluster, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a SYNC 3 infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, automated emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist are available.

A 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties

Ford Mustang Stealth Edition runs on a 310hp, 2.3-liter turbocharged, inline-4 engine, while the California Special is fueled by a 5.0-liter V8 mill that generates 460hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The California Special also gets 6-piston Brembo brake calipers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, heavy-duty front springs, and a larger tubular rear sway bar.

Bookings for the Ford Mustang Stealth Edition and California Special will begin later this year and they shall arrive at dealerships in early 2022. They should carry a premium over the standard Mustang which starts at $29,000 (around Rs. 21.7 lakh) in the US.