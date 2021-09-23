Aura concept electric car, with over 640km range, breaks cover

The all-electric Aura concept car has been unveiled in the UK. It has been developed by four companies, namely, Astheimer Design, Potenza Technology, BAMD Composites, and Conjure. The road-legal prototype has a minimalist design with low drag and is built using sustainable materials. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of over 640km on a single charge. Here's more.

The car has a lengthy bonnet and wheel curtains

The Aura concept looks like an open-top version of the Volkswagen XL1. It has a lengthy sculpted bonnet, a black panel instead of a grille, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs and flush-fitted doors. The car rides on low rolling resistance tires that have curtains on the rear side. Narrow taillights grace the rear end of the vehicle.

It delivers a range of over 644km per charge

The Aura concept draws power from an electric powertrain linked to two 44kWh batteries (total 88kWh) and a rear-wheel-drive system. The setup promises a range of over 644km on a single charge. However, the power figures are yet to be announced.

The vehicle gets two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Aura concept has a 2-seater cabin, featuring seats with red headrests, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke steering wheel with a self-leveling driver's display in the center. It houses a vertically positioned infotainment system that runs on open source Android Automotive OS. The production version should offer multiple airbags and parking cameras, among other safety provisions.

What about its availability?

The Aura is a concept car and will not hit production anytime soon. However, the four companies involved in the vehicle's development will showcase it at various events in the UK to get feedback from EV enthusiasts.