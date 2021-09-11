2021 Honda CBR150R sports bike goes official in Malaysia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 12:15 am

2021 Honda CBR150R makes Malaysian debut

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 2021 CBR150R motorbike in Malaysia. To recall, it had debuted in Indonesia this January. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a CBR250R-inspired design and is available with a dual-beam headlight and a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in two colors in Malaysia

The 2021 Honda CBR150R has a muscular fuel tank, sharp-looking fairings with vents, clip-on handlebars, an upswept exhaust, split-style seats, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs an LCD instrument console, twin-beam LED headlight, arrow-shaped split taillamps, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It weighs 139kg and is available in two shades in Malaysia: Candy Scintillate Red and Matte Charcoal Gray Metallic.

Information

It runs on a 16hp, 149cc engine

The 2021 Honda CBR150R draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 16.3hp and a peak torque of 13.7Nm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Honda CBR150R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda CBR150R: Pricing

In Malaysia, the 2021 Honda CBR150R carries a price-tag of RM12,499 (around Rs. 2.21 lakh) and goes against Yamaha YZF R15. The entry-level superbike is unlikely to make its way to India.