Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 06:42 pm

Lexus has announced the pricing details of the 2022 IS 500 F SPORT Performance sedan which was unveiled in the US this February. It starts at $61,000 (around Rs. 44.8 lakh) and will arrive at dealerships later this year. As for the highlights, the car looks aggressive, has an upmarket cabin, and runs on a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated, V8 engine. Here's more.

The car has 19-inch wheels and a huge black grille

The Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a massive blacked-out grille with the brand's logo, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch Enkei-sourced wheels with a multi-spoke design. A pair of stacked twin exhaust tips, a shark-fin antenna, and a full-width taillight grace the rear section of the sedan.

It is fueled by a 472hp, 5.0-liter engine

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance runs on a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that generates 472hp/535.5Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that allows the sedan to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 and heated steering wheel are offered

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance offers a spacious cabin with a "floating" touchscreen infotainment panel, "F Sport Performance" badges, a digital instrument cluster, a heated steering wheel, and multiple airbags. A Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 ensures the safety of the passengers. It comprises emergency steering assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure alert with steering assist, and pedestrian detection.

How much does it cost?

In the US, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance carries a starting price-figure of $61,000 (around Rs. 44.8 lakh) and a delivery charge of $1,075 (roughly Rs. 78,900). The car will reach dealerships later this year.