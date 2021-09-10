Tesla Model S electric sedan sets lap record at Nurburgring

Sep 10, 2021

Tesla Model S Plaid sets new lap record at Nurburgring for production electric car

Tesla's Model S Plaid has set a new lap record for production electric cars at the Nurburgring Nordschleife racing circuit in Germany. The car lapped the track in seven minutes and 30:909 seconds, clocking an average speed of 166.32km/h. It quashed the previous record set by Porsche Taycan in 2019 by more than 12 seconds. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Exteriors

The car has a sculpted hood and wrap-around taillights

The Tesla Model S Plaid flaunts a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, sleek headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19/21-inch multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and 'TESLA' lettering grace the vehicle's rear section. It is up for grabs in five shades, including white, red, black, blue, and gray.

Information

It promises a range of 628km per charge

The Tesla Model S Plaid houses three carbon-sleeved, electric motors that generate a maximum power of 1,020hp. The car delivers a range of 628km per charge and can accelerate from 0-97km/h in 1.99 seconds. It has a top-speed of 322km/h.

Interiors

The four-wheeler gets heated seats and 'yoke' style steering wheel

Model S Plaid offers a luxurious cabin with a UV-protected glass roof, heated and ventilated seats, a 22-speaker audio system, a wireless charger, carbon fiber or wood trim, a rectangular 'yoke' style steering wheel, and 3-zone climate control. The car packs a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, an 8.0-inch display for rear-seat passengers, and multiple airbags. An optional 'Full Self-Driving Capability' package is also available.

Information

Tesla Model S Plaid: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Tesla Model S Plaid carries a price-tag of $129,990 (around Rs. 95.4 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the electric sedan's pricing and availability in India are currently available.