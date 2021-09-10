Audi e-tron GT to be launched on September 22

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 04:36 pm

Launch date of Audi e-tron GT in India revealed

German automaker Audi will launch its flagship electric car, the e-tron GT in India on September 22. Its bookings are already open. To recall, it broke cover in February and is offered in two versions: e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT. The four-wheeler has a head-turning look, a tech-loaded cabin, and promises a range of 488km on a single charge. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has wheels with aero blades and full-width taillight

The Audi e-tron GT flaunts the brand's signature e-tron panel in place of a grille, a wide bonnet with a large indentation, and Matrix LED headlamps. The car is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels (21-inch alloys with aero blades also available). A raked windscreen and a full-width taillamp with an arrowhead-shaped lighting signature are available on the rear side.

Interiors

Flat-bottom steering wheel and Pre-Sense safety system are offered

The Audi e-tron GT gets a 5-seater cabin, featuring an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, and a Pre-Sense safety system. The sedan packs a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system. The latter offers support for an e-tron route planner, Audi Connect services, natural voice commands, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Performance

It runs on a 590hp electric powertrain

Audi e-tron GT has two electric motors, an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery with fast charging support, and an all-wheel-drive system. The GT quattro makes 469hp/630Nm while the RS e-tron GT churns out 590hp/830Nm. The former accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and hits a top-speed of 245km/h, while the RS does the same in 3.3 seconds and attains a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information

Audi e-tron GT: Pricing and availability

The Audi e-tron GT will make its way to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and can be booked by paying Rs. 10 lakh. The electric car should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).