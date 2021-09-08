Bookings for the Audi e-tron GT now open in India

Sep 08, 2021

Audi is accepting bookings for e-tron GT car in India

Audi has commenced bookings for the e-tron GT in India on payment of Rs. 10 lakh. To recall, it was revealed in February this year and is available in two versions: e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT. The vehicle has an imposing design, a tech-loaded cabin, and runs on an electric powertrain that delivers a range of 488km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and wheels with aero blades

The Audi e-tron GT has a wide bonnet with a large indentation, the company's signature e-tron frame in place of a grille, and Matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels (21-inch alloys with aero blades also available). A full-width taillight with an arrowhead-shaped lighting signature graces the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Interiors

It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit

Audi e-tron GT has a luxurious cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel, an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), and the brand's Pre-Sense safety system. The four-wheeler houses a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter offers support for an e-tron route planner, natural voice commands, a Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as Audi Connect services.

Performance

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds

Audi e-tron GT packs two electric motors and an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery linked to an all-wheel-drive system. The GT quattro produces 469hp/630Nm while the RS e-tron GT makes 590hp of power and 830Nm of torque. The former sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 245km/h, while the RS does the same in 3.3 seconds and hits a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information

How much will it cost?

The Audi e-tron GT is built in Germany and shall arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom) and should go on sale around the festive season.