Renault introduces discounts of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh

In a bid to boost sales this festive season, automaker Renault has announced a range of benefits across its portfolio of four-wheelers. The discounts, valid till the end of this month, go up to Rs. 1.05 lakh and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate as well as loyalty benefits. Here are more details.

Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 4.06 lakh

Renault KWID has a boot space of 279-liter

The Renault KWID is available with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. It offers a muscular body with a blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and 14-inch sporty wheels. Inside the cabin, there are two airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The car comes with a 799cc petrol motor (53.26hp/72Nm) and a 1.0-liter petrol engine (67hp/91Nm).

Renault TRIBER: Price starts at Rs. 5.5 lakh

Renault Triber gets indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Renault TRIBER can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. It sports a chrome grille, roof rails, a power antenna, and blacked-out body cladding. Inside, there are seven seats, four airbags, and four speakers. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of torque.

Renault KIGER: Price begins at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Renault Kiger provides four airbags for safety

The Renault KIGER is up for grabs with massive discounts of Rs. 1.05 lakh, including Rs. 95,000 loyalty benefit. It offers a muscular bonnet, a black air vent, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The four-wheeler has a 5-seater cabin that houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a rear-view camera. It draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 98.63hp/152Nm.

Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Renault Duster has a wheelbase of 2,673mm

Renault is offering Rs. 80,000 benefits on the Duster SUV, including a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000. It sports faux skid plates, adjustable headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are power windows, automatic climate control, and multiple airbags. The SUV is available with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 153.86hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 104.5hp/142Nm.