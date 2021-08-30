Jaguar XE and XF R-Dynamic Black announced in the UK

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 12:03 pm

Jaguar reveals its XE and XF R-Dynamic Black models

British automaker Jaguar has revealed its XE and XF R-Dynamic Black edition models in the UK. Their debut in India seems unclear. Based on the R-Dynamic S variant, the cars sport glossy back elements both inside and out, and offer new equipment as well as features. They are fueled by 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have a glossy black grille and 19-inch wheels

Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black

R-Dynamic Black models sport a glossy black treatment on the grille, fender vents, side window surrounds, and rear badges. Glossy black mirror caps and 19-inch alloy wheels are also available. Jaguar XE R-Dynamic Black comes in Eiger Gray, Santorini Black, Firenze Red, Ostuni White, and Bluefire metallic shades, while the XF R-Dynamic Black is offered in matte and metallic variants of the same colors.

Interiors

They get 30-color ambient lighting and Pivi Pro infotainment system

The Jaguar XE has a 'Gloss Gray Figured Ebony' cabin, while the XF R-Dynamic Black gets a 'Satin Charcoal Ash' finish. They have a panoramic roof, 30-color ambient lighting, bright metal-finished pedals, air ionization system with PM2.5 filtration, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They pack a Pivi Pro infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

The vehicles are available with a choice of two engines

R-Dynamic Black editions run on 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill makes 247hp/365Nm in the rear-wheel-drive version and 296hp/400Nm in the all-wheel-drive form. The diesel motor makes 196hp on the standard version, and when linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system, it generates 201hp/430Nm. Transmission duties on both the XE and XF R-Dynamic Black are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

How much do they cost?

In the UK, the Jaguar XE R-Dynamic Black carries a starting price-tag of £33,470 (around Rs. 33.8 lakh), while the XF R-Dynamic Black begins at £37,535 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh). Details regarding their availability in India have not been announced as of now.