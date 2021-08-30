2022 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin adventure bike revealed

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 iteration of its CRF1100L Africa Twin motorbike. It should be launched in India next year. As for the highlights, the bike gets some styling changes, updated settings for the DCT gearbox, and several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that makes 101hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

The bike has an adjustable windscreen and full-LED lighting

The 2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin has a red sub-frame, blacked-out aluminium side covers, and an aluminium rear carrier. It also sports a new logo and 'cracked terrain' graphics. The bike gets an upswept exhaust, a full-LED lighting setup, spoked wheels, and a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console with Apple CarPlay support. The Adventure Sports variant boasts a 5-step adjustable 110mm windscreen for improved visibility.

It runs on a 101hp, 1,084cc engine

The 2022 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin draws power from a 1,084cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 101hp at 7,500rpm and 105Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

There are six riding modes on offer

The 2022 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with torque and wheelie control. It provides six riding modes: Urban, Gravel, Tour, Off-Road, User 1, and User 2. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 45mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

How much does it cost?

Pricing details of the 2022 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin are yet to be revealed. However, it should carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which begins at $14,399 (around Rs. 10.5 lakh) in the US.