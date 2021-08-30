Bookings of 2022 BMW G 310 R open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 03:32 pm

BMW is accepting bookings for its 2022 G 310 R bike

BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for its 2022 G 310 R motorcycle in India. To recall, it made its global debut in July. As for the highlights, the vehicle is available in two new shades of Cosmic Black Two and Kyanite Blue Metallic. The Polar White paint has been discontinued. In terms of features and mechanicals, the bike remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a 11-liter fuel tank and full-LED lighting

The 2022 BMW G 310 R is an entry-level naked roadster with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up saddle, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer cast aluminium wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11-liter and tips the scales at 164kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 34hp, 313cc engine

The 2022 BMW G 310 R runs on a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 33.5hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 BMW G 310 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm upside-down forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information

2022 BMW G 310 R: Pricing and availability

BMW will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 G 310 R bike in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a marginal premium over the current model priced at Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).