Prior to launch, Tata Punch revealed in new official images

Design of Tata Punch revealed in official images

Tata Motors will launch its Punch micro-SUV in India in the coming weeks. Now, the design of the car has been revealed in a set of images shared by the company. The four-wheeler has a narrow grille, squared wheel arches, 16-inch wheels, a sculpted tailgate, and a rear window wiper. It will be available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car sports a dual-tone paint job and 16-inch wheels

Tata Punch is based on the ALFA-ARC platform and has the brand's "Humanity Line" grille, split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a huge bumper, and a dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights with a Y-shaped lighting pattern, a window wiper, and a sculpted tailgate grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

Two engine options should be available

Tata Punch should be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 85hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission duties on the micro-SUV should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Dual front airbags and 7.0-inch infotainment panel will be offered

While the interiors of the Tata Punch are yet to be revealed, it is likely to have a black-finished cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, manual AC controls, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, dual airbags and parking sensors should be available.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Tata Punch micro-SUV should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will go against rivals like the Mahindra KUV100 Nxt and Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO.