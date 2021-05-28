Tata Motors updates Nexon SUV with new dual-tone alloy wheels

Tata Nexon gets new 5-spoke alloy wheels as an update

Tata Motors has updated its Nexon SUV by replacing the older V-shaped alloy wheels with new 5-spoke dual-tone alloy units. For the unversed, alloy wheels are only available with select variants, including the XZ+, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ (O). Apart from the new set of wheels, there are no changes made to the design or features of the Nexon. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car offers a sporty stance with a dual-tone paintwork

The Tata Nexon features an eye-catching look with a black grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek projector headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wheel cladding, and 16.0-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper, window defogger, and wrap-around LED taillights are present on the rear side of the vehicle.

Information

The four-wheeler is offered with two engine choices

The Tata Nexon comes with two engine options: a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol motor that produces 118.3hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel mill that delivers 108.5hp/260Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit

The Tata Nexon offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry, and a USB charger on the front and rear. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are twin airbags, roll-over mitigation, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Tata Nexon: Pricing

The Tata Nexon starts at Rs. 7.19 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 12.95 lakh for the top-tier XZA+ dual-tone roof diesel automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).