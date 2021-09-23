Suzuki GSX-S1000GT, with a Euro 5-compliant 999cc engine, breaks cover

Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the sports touring variant of its GSX-S1000 motorbike, called the GSX-S1000GT. It should make its way to India in the coming months. The premium two-wheeler has a head-turning look and is available with a host of electronic riding aids. Under the hood, it is fueled by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike has a transparent windscreen and twin projector headlamps

Suzuki GSX-S1000GT has a bolt-on trellis-type sub-frame, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, footpegs with rubber inserts, a raised transparent windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a 6.5-inch color TFT instrument console with support for navigation, twin projector LED headlamps, a squarish LED taillight, and rides on 6-spoke alloy wheels. It weighs 226kg.

It is fueled by a 150hp, 999cc engine

The Suzuki GSX-S1000GT draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 149.8hp and a peak torque of 106Nm.

It gets 43mm KYB front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control, cruise control, low RPM assist, and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm KYB forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Suzuki GSX-S1000GT: Availability and pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT are yet to be announced. However, if it comes to India, it should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).