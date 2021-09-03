2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT launched at Rs. 15.4 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik

Piaggio announces 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT bike in India

Piaggio has introduced its latest off-road motorcycle, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT, in India at Rs. 15.4 lakh. It borrows most of its hardware from the outgoing model while offering a few cosmetic updates as well as two new riding modes, namely, Sport and Custom. The bike runs on an 853cc V-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a kerb weight of 230kg

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT sits on a steel tubular frame and features a sculpted fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a high-mounted exhaust, a dual-headlamp cluster, and a raised windscreen. It also packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The bike tips the scales at 230kg.

Information

A 75hp BS6 engine fuels the vehicle

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT draws power from an 853cc, air-cooled, transverse V-twin motor that produces 75hp of power and 82Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

On the safety front, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, and traction control. It also provides five riding modes: Street, Rain, Off-road, Sport, and Custom. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT: Pricing

In India, the 2021 iteration of the Moto Guzzi V85 TT carries a price-tag of Rs. 15.4 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around Rs. 3 lakh more than the 2020 model.