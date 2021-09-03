Aprilia Tuono 660 debuts in India at Rs. 13.09 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 10:57 am

Aprilia Tuono 660, with a 94hp engine, goes official

Aprilia has introduced its latest 660cc motorbike, the Tuono 660, in the Indian market. It costs Rs. 13.09 lakh and joins the RS 660 model. The sports tourer features a triple-pod headlamp setup, 17-inch alloy wheels, an array of electronic riding aids, and runs on a 659cc engine that makes 94hp of maximum power. Here's our roundup.

Design

It tips the scales at 183kg

Aprilia Tuono 660 is available in three color variants

The Aprilia Tuono 660 sits on an aluminium dual-beam frame and features an aggressive design with a sculpted fuel tank, a semi-faired body, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a split headlamp cluster. It also houses a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 183kg.

Information

A 659cc engine fuels the motorbike

The Aprilia Tuono 660 draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that makes 94hp of power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.

Safety

It provides five riding modes

Aprilia Tuono 660 gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with rider aids such as wheelie control, traction control, cruise control, and cornering ABS. It also offers five riding modes of which two are dedicated for track use. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information

Aprilia Tuono 660: Pricing and availability

The Aprilia Tuono 660 carries a price-tag of Rs. 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom) in India which is Rs. 30,000 cheaper than its fully-faired cousin, the RS 660. Bookings for the bike are underway and deliveries are expected to commence soon.