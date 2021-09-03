Mahindra XUV700 Javelin edition for Olympic, Paralympic gold medalists

Sep 03, 2021, 12:15 am

Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce a new Javelin edition of its latest flagship XUV700 four-wheeler, as per an official announcement. The name "Mahindra Javelin" has also been trademarked by the automaker. The upcoming variant will be designed by Pratap Bose especially for the gold medalists in the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic tournaments, namely Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara, and Sumit Antil. Here's more.

Exteriors

It will offer an LED lighting setup

The Mahindra Javelin will most probably feature design updates in terms of special paint schemes as compared to the standard XUV700 model. It should house a chrome grille, a muscular bonnet, C-shaped LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels with arch cladding.

Information

Transmission duties to be handled by 6-speed grearbox

The powertrain details of Mahindra Javelin are currently unknown. However, the standard version comes with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that produces 200hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that delivers 155hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, new safety features should be on offer

The Mahindra Javelin shall sport a spacious cabin with power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there should be seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD. It will also be modified for the differently-abled drivers in order to provide a convenient driving experience.

Information

Mahindra Javelin: Only three units will be built

Only three units of the Mahindra Javelin will be produced, of which two will be customized for the differently-abled that are expected to be built for Lekhara and Antil. The four-wheeler is likely to be unveiled officially soon.