Sep 02, 2021

Aprilia RS 660 debuts in India; deliveries to commence soon

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Aprilia has finally announced its latest supersport bike RS 660 in the Indian market. It has been priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh and has started reaching dealerships in the country. The vehicle comes with an aggressive design, a host of electronic rider aids, and a 659cc engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It is offered in three color options

The Aprilia RS 660 features a sporty design with a semi-faired body, a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an under-belly exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also houses a dual-beam LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs, a color TFT instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. The vehicle is available in Black Apex, Acid Gold, and Lava Red paint schemes.

Information

A 101hp, liquid-cooled engine fuels the motorcycle

The Aprilia RS 660 is backed by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that generates 101hp of power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures the rider's safety

As for the safety equipment, the Aprilia RS 660 gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC), which comprises traction control and engine brake control, among others. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia RS 660: Pricing and availability

In India, the Aprilia RS 660 carries a price tag of Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings at some dealerships in the country and has started arriving at dealer yards. Deliveries are expected to commence soon.