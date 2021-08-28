Aprilia RS 660 arrives at dealerships; launch in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 07:46 pm

Aprilia sends RS 660 bike to Indian dealerships

Ahead of its launch in India, the Aprilia RS 660 motorbike has started making its way to dealerships. The two-wheeler is already up for grabs in the international markets. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a head-turning look and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should be available in three shades in India

The Aprilia RS 660 has a muscular fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, a rider-only seat, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windshield. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a color TFT instrument cluster, and rides on designer orange-colored wheels. In India, the two-wheeler is likely to be sold in three shades: Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.

Information

It runs on a 101hp, 659cc engine

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The mill generates 101hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

Safety

It gets 41mm inverted front forks

The Aprilia RS 660 is equipped with disc brakes, along with 3-level cornering ABS, engine brake control, adjustable wheelie control, and traction control. A cruise control system and five riding modes are also available. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia RS 660: Pricing and rivals

The Aprilia RS 660 will arrive here as a completely built unit and shall be priced at around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against rivals like Honda CBR650R and Kawasaki Ninja 650.