MG ZS EV records highest-ever sales in August 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 04:32 pm

MG ZS EV reaches a new sales high in August 2021

MG Motor India has sold around 500 units of its ZS EV in the month of August 2021 and has registered 700 bookings. Notably, it is the highest sales record for the vehicle since its launch in January last year and it has also seen a 51% growth in its yearly sales as compared to August 2020. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It sports indicator-mounted ORVMs and alloy wheels

MG ZS EV has a wheelbase of 2,585mm

The MG ZS EV features a simplistic look with a chrome-accented grille, silvered skid plates, a sculpted bonnet, a wide blacked-out air dam, and projector headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights are present on the rear section of the car.

Information

The four-wheeler is equipped with a 44.5kWh battery

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor that makes 141hp and 353Nm. The battery delivers a range of 419km and can be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes.

Interiors

The SUV gets an air purifier and a panoramic sunroof

The MG ZS EV offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, an adjustable steering wheel, an in-built air purifier, power windows, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, hill-start assist, a rear-view camera, parking sensors, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

MG ZS EV: Pricing

The MG ZS EV has been priced starting at Rs. 20.99 lakh for the Excite variant while the Exclusive model costs Rs. 24.58 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).